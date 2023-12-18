Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. Vestis has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Vestis during the third quarter worth $1,318,000.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

