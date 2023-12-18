West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Head-To-Head Comparison

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hologic has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hologic 0 6 7 0 2.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $381.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Hologic has a consensus price target of $86.58, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hologic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40% Hologic 11.31% 19.12% 10.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Hologic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 9.18 $585.90 million $7.41 48.34 Hologic $4.03 billion 4.23 $456.00 million $1.83 38.79

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hologic. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Hologic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth. The company also offers breast cancer care solutions in the areas of radiology, breast surgery, pathology, and treatment, such as 3D digital mammography systems, image analytics software, reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems, breast biopsy site markers, localization, specimen radiology, and connectivity solutions; and breast conserving surgery products. In addition, it provides MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids and polyps in the uterus; NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System to treat abnormal uterine bleeding; Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures; Acessa ProVu system to treat various fibroids; and CoolSeal portfolio, such as bipolar vessel sealing devices. Further, the company offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy X-ray system; and Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. It sells its products through direct sales, service forces, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.