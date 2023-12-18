Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. The firm had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,541.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

