WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.89 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

