Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $63,814.32 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $63,814.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 937,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,376,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
