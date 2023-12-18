Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Head to Head Analysis

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -80.46% -14.17% -3.65% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Silex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $929.90 million 5.84 -$329.90 million ($5.66) -7.65 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -16.38

Analyst Recommendations

Silex Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wolfspeed and Silex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 8 6 0 2.33 Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Silex Systems.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

