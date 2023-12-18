Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

