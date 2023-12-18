Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
XELB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
