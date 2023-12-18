YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $49.94 Average PT from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in YETI by 46,473.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in YETI by 144.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. YETI has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

