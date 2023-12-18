Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $270.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

