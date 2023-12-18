Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.21.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.