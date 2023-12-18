Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,699 shares of company stock worth $9,307,625 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.