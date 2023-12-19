107,171 Shares in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canoo by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canoo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.55 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

See Also

