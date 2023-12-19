2,915 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

