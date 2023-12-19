3,486 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

