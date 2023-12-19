360 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masimo by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.