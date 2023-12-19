655 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

About Knife River

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

