655 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Stock Performance
NYSE KNF opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
