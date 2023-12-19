82 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,062.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,982.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

