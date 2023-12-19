Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ AADI opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $54.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 25,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $111,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 62,167 shares of company stock worth $289,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

