AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

