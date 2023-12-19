AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

