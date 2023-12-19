abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on January 22nd

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance

LON ADIG opened at GBX 82.67 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.80. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.60 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £249.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4,120.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Trevor Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,932.34). 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

