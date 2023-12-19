abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on January 22nd

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 82.67 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.80. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.60 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £249.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4,120.00 and a beta of 0.39.

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Trevor Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,932.34). 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

