abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (APEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 26th

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON APEO opened at GBX 450.51 ($5.70) on Tuesday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 396.60 ($5.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 495 ($6.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.32.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Private Equity Opportunities
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.