abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (APEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 26th

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON APEO opened at GBX 450.51 ($5.70) on Tuesday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 396.60 ($5.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 495 ($6.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.32.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

