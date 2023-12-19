ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 117,092 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.