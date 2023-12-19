Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

ACN stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

