ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 124,050.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

