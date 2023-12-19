Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acreage Price Performance
Acreage stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
About Acreage
