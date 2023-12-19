Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Centene by 194.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after buying an additional 287,509 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

