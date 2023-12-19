Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 384 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.84. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

