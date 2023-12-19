Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,200 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,463,419. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

