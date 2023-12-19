Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.

NYSE:PH opened at $453.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $458.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

