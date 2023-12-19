Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

