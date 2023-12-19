Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 381,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

