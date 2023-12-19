Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

IP opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.