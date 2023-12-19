Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

