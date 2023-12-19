Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

