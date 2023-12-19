Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,046,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.