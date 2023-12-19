Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,149.22 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,185.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,705 shares of company stock worth $23,596,520. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

