Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

