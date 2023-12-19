ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

