Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 6,080 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

