Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

