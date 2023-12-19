Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.93.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
