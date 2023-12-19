Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

