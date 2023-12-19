Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.