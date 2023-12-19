Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
