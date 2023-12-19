ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 10.4 %
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
