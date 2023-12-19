ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 10.4 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.