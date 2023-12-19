ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 10.4 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

