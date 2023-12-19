Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 6,756 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

