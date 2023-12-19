Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,636 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Humana by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $460.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.45 and a 200-day moving average of $481.60.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

