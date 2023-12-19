Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

