Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

