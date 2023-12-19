Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.